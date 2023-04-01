Priyanka Chopra Hugs Karan Johar At Ambani Event After Her Explosive Interview Against Bollywood

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after her explosive revelations about being sidelined in the Bollywood industry. In an interview, the global star revealed that she was not the happiest with the work she was getting from Bollywood. She also revealed how she had ‘beef’ with some people in the industry here. While Priyanka had not taken any names, Kangana Ranaut claimed that “everyone knows Karan Johar had banned Priyanka Chopra.”

Amid this drama, Priyanka Chopra was seen greeting Karan Johar warmly at the NMACC event launch.

On Friday evening, many Bollywood celebrities gathered for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Gardens, Mumbai. Among the celebrities, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and Karan Johar were seen arriving at the event. After posing for the paps, Priyanka and Karan were seen getting into a fun conversation with each other. They even exchanged a warm hug.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended Ambani's NMACC event in Mumbai. At the event, the duo met Karan Jahar. They shared a hug, a nice chat and laughter amid rumours of a tiff between PC and KJo. Watch the video here #priyankachopra #karanjohar #nmacc #ambani #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/Wj6m3afGeA — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 1, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who landed in Mumbai on Friday, along with their daughter Malti Marie, attended the grand opening in style. While the actress wore a shimmery see-through dress, Nick looked dapper in a black suit.