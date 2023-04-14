Priyanka Chopra Goes Bold in Skintight Gown With Thigh-High Slit for Citadel Event

London: Actor Priyanka Chopra is promoting her upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel in full swing. After the India leg of the promotions, Priyanka is busy in London. And her latest look has already created a buzz on social media. The star visited a BBC talk show recently dressed in a magical black figure-hugging dress. Priyanka’s stylish avatar garnered her compliments from fans, who flooded the comments section with praises.

Priyanka dished out a major fashion goal with the classic all-black look.

Sharing a bundle of pictures of the same, the actress wrote, ‘Citadel has arrived in London…’. Priyanka looked all things smart and elegant in an all-black full sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit. She looked effortlessly glam with a neat hair bun, and kohl rimmed eyes. She posed with utmost perfection.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen playing the role of an agent named Nadia Sinh. The cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in supporting roles. The espionage thriller is created by the famous director duo, Russo Brothers and it is slated to release on April 28 on Prime Video.