Priyanka Chopra Gives Major Couple Goal As She Dances In The Crowd While Nick Jonas Performs On Stage

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and artist Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couple. They never fail to amaze her fans.

Now a fan page on Instagram with the name jeryxmimi shared a video on their Instagram page. In the video, we can see Nick Jonas performing on stage with full energy as the crowd can be heard cheering for the singer. In the crowd, we can see his gorgeous wife, Priyanka Chopra who cannot stop dancing and cheering for her rockstar hubby. We bet this sight must have made Nick so happy and left him excited. Sharing this video, the fan page wrote, “Nick gives his best show onstage for his biggest cheerleader in the public.”

Take A look:

On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting pipeline of projects. She will be soon seen in the romantic comedy Love Again featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12.