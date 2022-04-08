Priyanka Chopra Exudes ‘Desi Girl’ Vibes With Her Latest Sun-Kissed Pics: Watch Here

New Delhi: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently at her Los Angeles home shared an adorable series of sun-kissed pictures while flaunting a traditional salwar-kurta set.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “When the sun hits just right..”

Take a look:

On the work front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com ‘Text For You’. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and the Hindi feature film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has an upcoming action film ‘Ending Things’ with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen’s next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel ‘Secret Daughter’.