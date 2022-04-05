Priyanka Chopra Drops Pictures Of Perfect Game Day: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra dropped pictures of her perfect game day as she celebrated her off day with partner Nick Jonas and her close friends.

Talking to the Instagram she shared a series of pictures and wrote: “Game Day ❤️🥎 #perfectsunday #happyVallis 📸 @divya_jyoti”

Check Out The Post Below:

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in a Bollywood movie called Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Priyanka Chopra has last seen in Keanu Reeves film The Matrix: Resurrections.