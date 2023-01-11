Priyanka Chopra Drops Glimpse From Her Night Out In London With Natasha Poonawalla

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra dropped glimpses from her fun-filled evening in London. The actor was joined by entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla as they enjoyed ‘butter binges, cocktails’, and they definitely brought their fashion A-game.

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse into her London trip on Instagram Stories.

Take A Look:

Giving details of their time together, Natasha wrote along with the short clip, “Casual Monday nights when PC (Priyanka Chopra) is in town! To many more butter binges, cocktails and laughs…”

