Priyanka Chopra Drops Fresh Pics With Daughter Malti: Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza React

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. She and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl whom they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and since her little munchkin’s birth, Priyanka has been sharing glimpses of her daughter on social media.

Priyanka shared two adorable pictures with Malti Marie and captioned the post, “Love like no other.”

Take a look at Priyanka’s post here:

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.