Priyanka Chopra dresses up daughter Malti in a lehenga for a special puja

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra performed a special puja in the memory of her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. The actress took to Instagram and revealed that she hosted a puja at her Los Angeles home and her daughter Malti Marie played a vital role in the puja. In the photos she shared, Malti was seen wearing an adorable lehenga and participating in the rituals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka teased her daughter, revealing that owing to her lehenga, Malti learnt about her belly button. Priyanka then shared photo from the puja and said, “Puja time. Miss you Nana.” She followed it up with another photo featuring a framed photo of her father along with the caption, “Miss you dad.”