Priyanka Chopra Describes Her Role In The Matrix Resurrections; Fans Theory Suggests She Plays Grown-Up Sati

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who adding another chapter to her Hollywood career, has shared a little bit about her role in The Matrix Resurrections.

Sharing the much-anticipated film’s trailer, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “They had me at ‘Neo and Trinity are back’! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard… something we all role played and referenced all our lives! So, here I am… a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is The Matrix!”

Priyanka Chopra features in a blink and miss scene in The Matrix Resurrections trailer. She can be seen reading the book Alice Through The Looking Glass, a literary reference to the film’s theme about alternate realities.

The Matrix Resurrections marks the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ as Trinity. While the first three films were directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, only Lana has directed the fourth film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In her note, Priyanka Chopra added: “Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that ‘Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is’… so just give in. The Matrix is different things to different people and having got a glimpse of what’s coming, I would love to hear your thoughts!”

While Priyanka’s character is still a mystery, fan theory suggests that she might be a grown-up version of Sati (played by Indian-American actor Tanveer Atwal), the child who had been put under the Oracle’s care in the third film of the franchise, The Matrix Revolutions.

In the trailer, Priyanka makes a brief appearance at what appears to be a cafe. She appears to be waiting for Keanu Reeves’ Neo, or as he’s identified in The Matrix Resurrections, Thomas, and is shown to be reading Alice in Wonderland.

Fans believe that the Alice in Wonderland subtext implies that Priyanka’s character might have a larger role to play in Neo’s journey, and she might even be the new Oracle, who sends Neo on a new adventure. Sati, after all, was always expected to play a major role in the future of the world.

“Sati is all grown up, and ready to be the ORACLE!” one person tweeted. “PRIYANKA CHOPRA IS THE ORACLE YASSSSSSSSSS!!!” wrote another fan. Priyanka, ahead of the trailer release, stressed that she is simply a ‘small fish in a huge pond’.

Definitely thinking Priyanka Chopra is Satie & is now possibly the Oracle in the matrix to. #TheMatrixResurrections #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/n8oAohzUtR — 𝙹𝙸𝙼 (@DoctorScrunches) September 9, 2021

Will Sati Be In Matrix 4 Resurrections? Is Priyanka Chopra Playing Sati? https://t.co/gpnJJipY2J pic.twitter.com/k5n7SN48oP — DualShockers (@DualShockers) September 9, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections will release in cinemas on December 22, as well as on HBO Max, where it will be available to stream for a month.