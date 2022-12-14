Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Ram Charan, Jr NTR For Golden Globes Nominations; Here What She Says

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a congratulatory message for team RRR, including her Zanjee co-star Ram Charan, and Jee Le Zaraa co-star Alia Bhatt, for the achievement.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote: “Congratulations @ssrajamouli, @jrntr, @alwaysramcharan, @aliaabhatt, & the entire team @rrrmovie,”

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s message for team RRR, below:

RRR is helmed by the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli has garnered global attention with its marvellous cinematic language. The magnum opus, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is now making headlines after it earned two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023.