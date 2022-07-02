Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Baywatch Co-Star Alexandra Daddario On Her Wedding With Andrew Form

New Delhi: Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at the Preservation Hall in New Orleans. In 2021, Daddario made their relationship public by posting a black-and-white photo of the couple on Instagram.

Sharing the wedding photos, the actress dropped a series of pictures, and in one of them, the newly-wedded couple is seen sharing a kiss at the altar.

Many fans and industry friends showered congratulatory messages in the comments section. Priyanka Chopra also sent love to her Baywatch co-star and wrote: “Stunning. Congratulations..Have a happy life ahead.”

Take A Look At Pictures:

Alexandra and Andrew got engaged in August 2021 and following the engagement, Daddario expressed joy and told PEOPLE: “It feels so exciting, but mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky.”