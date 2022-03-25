Priyanka Chopra channels “desi-girl” vibe in saree, gives impressive speech at pre-Oscars bash

Beverly Hills: Global icon Priyanka Chopra hogged attention at the pre-Oscars event held recently, looking absolutely stunning in a black sequin saree. She gave a full desi girl vibe in the attire and talked about her journey so far.

PeeCee wore a stunning black saree with elaborate sequined lace on the borders and made fashion folks back home super proud. Her photos from the event surfaced online yesterday and now, she has given us a closer look of her outfit, makeup and jewellery.

If we were to speak of jewellery alone, for the pre-Oscars event, Priyanka was covered in the most exquisite stones. She rocked emerald-studded earrings and wore a heavy diamond bracelet from the luxury brand Bulgari. Priyanka picked the classic Serpenti Viper bracelet from Bulgari.

Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscar bash at Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She among other hosts like Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly, felicitated and celebrated the South-Asian artists’ contributions to the films and series.

The ‘Quantico’ actress appreciated the talents and added that there was a time when they tried to make an identity, and today, they have made a mark for themselves. “Each and everyone of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America. ” Chopra continued, “We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud.”

The actress even added that after becoming a mommy to a beautiful daughter, she hasn’t really stepped out much “Haven’t been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I’m highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you.”

This speech of Chopra won applause from the attendees, and it also won hearts on social media. One of the netizens said, “Her speech are so inspiring as always.” Another user added, “Iam so proud of priyanka chopra Jonas yesterday at the celebrate south Asian excellence party at its Oscar.” One user applauds the duo of Priyanka-Nick and said, “Husband wife twinning in black couple goals.”