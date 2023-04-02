Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner; Selena Gomez to claim the second-biggest celebrity beauty brand

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra’s haircare brand Anomaly became the second most valuable celebrity beauty brand after it managed to surpass the profits of Kylie Cosmetics.

Now as per a report that gauges the performances of celebrity brands, Priyanka Chopra has beaten Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner’s brand and bagged the number 2 spot on this list. Her brand has become the second most wealthy brand of 2023.

Rihanna’s Fenty beauty took the topmost spot on Cosmetify’s list of the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands of 2023 with 477.2 million pounds. It was followed by Priyanka Chopra’s hair care brand, which ranked second on the list, with 429.9 million pounds. Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic brand ranked third on the list with 301.4 million pounds in revenue, followed by Ariana Grande’s beauty brand, with 70.3 million pounds. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty earned the fifth spot on the list with 50.2 million pounds in revenue.

Priyanka’s hair care brand debuted last year, in 2022. Speaking about foraying into the business side, PeeCee told Vogue India, “I’ve just recently taken to the business side of both, the beauty and the entertainment industry. That really made me bifurcate the difference between sitting in the stylist’s chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair.”

Priyanka Chopra has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel, which will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.