Priyanka Chopra announces Indian restaurant ‘Sona’ in New York

New York: Global icon Priyanka Chopra stepped into another sphere as she has now helped a friend start a restaurant business in New York.

The actress took to social media to announce that she is now the proud co-owner of an Indian restaurant in New York. The upscale dining place has been named ‘Sona’ and was a dream in the making for very long. The actress also shared photos from a small puja that was held at the space back in September 2019.

While sharing the photos, Priyanka also gave a glimpse of herself performing puja with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka has been busy in London, as she commenced the shoot of her upcoming show, Citadel. She has wrapped up the shoot of her film, Text For You.