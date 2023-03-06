Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Set Couple Goals at Paris Fashion Week’s Valentino Show

Paris: Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, attended the Maison Valentino Fall 2023 show in Paris today (IST). Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying the week of fashion and fun during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. And on Monday (IST), the couple ruled the front row at the Valentino Autumn/Winter 2023 show, where creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased his latest creations. While Priyanka embraced the hottest Valentino pink in a plunging neck ensemble, Nick complemented in a slate grey suit over a black top and boots.

Regarding Priyanka’s hottest Valentino bubble-gum pink-coloured ensemble, it features a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage, a Valentino logo print, full-length billowy sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her curves, a floor-length hem, long collars on the front, and an asymmetric design.

Priyanka styled the outfit with Valentino logo printed killer heeled boots, a handbag from the luxury label, dainty gold hoop earrings, statement rings, side-parted wavy locks, berry-toned glossy lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle eye makeup, mascara on the lashes, rouged dewy skin, and feathered brows.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented Priyanka in a slate grey-coloured suit featuring a notch lapel blazer with a Valentino logo print, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fitting. He paired it with a black Valentino logo-print top and a matching slate grey straight-fitted pants. Chunky Chelsea boots, a back-swept curly hairdo, and a trimmed beard rounded it off.