Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Name Their Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas: Reports

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, according to reports.

According to reports, Malti, which is the name of a flower, is part of Priyanka’s mother’s name – Madhumalti.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dated each other for a few months and got married in December 2018, in India. And, in January, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their first child.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will next be seen in Text For You and Citadel. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.