Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary!

London: Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed 3 years of togetherness. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in London over a romantic candlelight dinner.

Nick took to Instagram to share a video, which showed her beaming as she sat at a table with candles and flowers on it. Larger candles and rose petals adorned the floor. The word ‘forever’ was lit up behind her. “3 years,” he wrote in his caption along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Priyanka gave a glimpse of the celebration as well. She posted a photo of the table set-up with red candles, flowers and a card saying, “Found you, married you, keeping you.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in dual ceremonies on December 1 and 2, 2018. They had a Christian wedding, officiated by his father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, as well as a Hindu ceremony.

Since late last year, Priyanka has been in the UK for her professional commitments, while Nick was in the US. However, they would fly down to be with each other every now and then.

After the actress dropped her surname Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas’ surname Jonas from her social media handle, speculations about the couple’s split started surfacing on social media. The star couple shut all the reports on Thanksgiving by posting mushy pictures.