Priyank Sharma Attacked By Unidentified Man At Ghaziabad Hosp, Files Complaint

New Delhi: Actor Priyank Sharma has filed a police complaint following an attack by an unidentified man at a Ghaziabad hospital on July 30.

According to reports, the incident had occurred when the actor had visited a hospital with his parents.

Following the attack, Priyank filed a police complaint at the Kaushambi police station and said, “We tried contacting the hospital later for the CCTV footage to submit it to the police, but the hospital’s security did not give it to us. The case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.”

Priyanka shot to fame after participating in dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla and later appeared in Bigg Boss 11. He has starred in web series like Puncch Beat Season 2 and Mum Bhai.

On the work front, Priyank Sharma will soon be seen hosting a show for MTV called What’s Your Venue.