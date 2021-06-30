Private Institute Fined For Violating COVID Norms

Balasore: Balasore district administration on Wednesday halted operations of a private college at Chhanpur in Remuna for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms.

The district authorities have also imposed a penalty of Rs 20000 for conducting the exam.

According to sources, Remuna tehsildar Manoj Kumar Senapati, who conducted an inspection, found above 200 students seating for an exam at Jhadeswar institute of engineering and technology.

Following this, the district authorities warned the institute authorities to seal it if they violate the norms again, and also imposed the penalty of Rs 20,000.

However, the institute authorities claimed that the students have come to submit their practical records.