Private hospitals in Mumbai asked to reserve 80% beds for coronavirus patients

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of total number of beds following Covid surge.

The BMC order asked private hospitals to keep sufficient ICU beds available for coronavirus patients. The hospital authorities have been ordered to charge coronavirus patients as per government norms.

The financial hub of the country on March 29 registered 5,890 new Covid cases taking the tally to 4,04,614. As per the health department, 12 coronavirus patients died in the day pushing the death toll to 11,665.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a high number of coronavirus cases daily.