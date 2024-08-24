Private Helicopter Crashes in Pune, Four Injured

Pune: A private helicopter, an AW 139 model, crashed near Paud village in the Pune district while on its way from Mumbai’s Juhu to Hyderabad.

The incident resulted in four passengers being onboard at the time. The helicopter was operated by Global Vectra, a private aviation firm.

Pankaj Deshmukh, the Superintendent of Police for Pune Rural Police, reported that the injured include Anand Captain, who is now receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, and Deer Bhatia, Amardeep Singh, and SP Ram, who are all in stable condition.