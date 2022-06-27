Private Bus Strike Plan In Odisha From July Put On Hold

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association decided to postpone the strike that was scheduled to begin from July 1.

The association members have said that the protest has been postponed till July 31. They have also warned that they will launch the strike on August 1, if their demands are not met by July 31.

Earlier on June 12, the association had threatened to go on strike for an indefinite period from July 1 if their 9-point charter of demands is not met by the State government by June 30.

The association had stated that if the government fails to fulfil its demands by June 30, around 14,000 private buses will go off the roads indefinitely from July 1.

It is pertinent to mention that the Association had decided to ply 100 buses to carry passengers from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to Puri for 7 days during the Rath Yatra.