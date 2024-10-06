Bhubaneswar: The Private Bus Owners Association in Odisha has announced a 24-hour bandh starting from 6 PM on October 7, in protest against the state government’s plan to launch tier-II buses under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme.

The association claims that the introduction of these buses will lead to significant financial losses for private bus operators. They argue that the new tier-II services, which connect blocks to district headquarters, will directly compete with their existing routes.

During a general body meeting, the association expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s response to their concerns. “We had agreed to the tier-I LAccMI buses, but the tier-II services will severely impact our business,” said a representative of the association.

The bandh will affect bus services across western and southern Odisha, with potential for an indefinite strike if their demands are not met. The timing of the protest, coinciding with the Durga Puja festivities, is expected to cause significant disruption.

