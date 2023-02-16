Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Pics With His ‘Idol’ Aamir Khan From Grand Rajasthan Wedding

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of himself with Aamir Khan from a recent wedding they attended along with Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Mohanlal and other celebrities.

On Wednesday, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Aamir from a recent wedding, and wrote in his caption, “Inspiration, idol. Aamir Khan.” He added a red heart emoji to his caption.

Take A Look:

