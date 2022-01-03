Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal’s ‘Bro Daddy’ Gets Release Date: Check Here

Mumbai: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal starrer Bro Daddy’s latest poster has been released on Monday. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to share the poster.

Sharing the poster he captioned it as, “#EeshoJohnKattadi @brodaddymovie”.

Check out the post below:

The primarily shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next took place in Hyderabad, Telangana and is slated for an OTT release on 26 January 2022.

The action drama also stars Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, Swasika, and Rachana Narayanankutty. Aaraattu will release in theatres on 10 February 2022.