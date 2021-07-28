Prithviraj Starrer Kuruthi To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj announced that that his next film Kuruthi will directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Onam.

Prithviraj took his twitter handle to share the information. He wrote: “This Onam, keep your friends close and frenemies closer! Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11 (sic).”

The film marks the directorial debut of Mumbai-based Malayali filmmaker Manu Warrier. Also featuring Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Manikandan Achari, Mamukkoya and Navas Vallikkunnu, the political thriller is bankrolled by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.