Prithviraj Starrer ‘Bhramam’ Trailer Out!

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of the latest Malayalam film ‘Bhramam’ starring Prithviraj. The film also stars, Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar Panicker.

Reportedly, Bhramam is the second south Indian remake of Andhadhun to release after Maestro, which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 10. The Tamil remake titled Andhagan is in the post-production phase and will also release soon. It seems the themes of infidelity, deceit, and betrayal of Andhadhun have caught the imagination of the filmmakers in the south.

Taking about the film, Prithviraj plays a blind musician, which was essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original, while Mamta Mohandas and Raashi Khanna step into the shoes of Tabu and Radhika Apte respectively. Unni Mukundan plays the philandering cop and Jagadish Kumar plays the criminal doctor, who illegally harvests human organs. Shankar Panicker plays the role of a movie star, whose best days are behind him.

While Bhramam will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 7 in India, it will open in theatres in other parts of the world.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

