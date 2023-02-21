Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: Sapna Gill Files Fresh Complaint Against Cricketer

New Delhi: After being released on bail, social media influencer Sapna Gill has filed a fresh complaint against cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

Gill along with seven others were booked by the Mumbai Police and were subsequently produced in the court. However, since the offenses were bailable, the district court released Gill, who has now filed a fresh complaint against Shaw who refused for a selfie last week while he was having a dinner party in a restaurant.

Sapna filed a complaint with Mumbai Airport Police Station and accused Prithvi Shaw of ‘outraging her modesty’.

The influencer’s complaint has been registered under sections 34 (criminal act with common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 146 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly offence committed in prosecution), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (use of criminal force), 354 (outrage of modesty) and 509 (advantage of proximity, gesture to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal code.

On February 17, police arrested Sapna Gill for allegedly abusing and attacking Shaw and damaging his friend’s car on February 15.

Shaw alleged that he was attacked for refusing to take selfies a second time with Gill and her friends. Shaw informed police that he was having dinner with his friends at Hotel Sahara Star Cafe.