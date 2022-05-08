Prithvi Shaw Admitted To Mumbai Hospital Due To High Fever

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw was admitted to a city hospital due to high fever on Sunday though he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Shaw had also missed the team’s last game and himself put up an Instagram post from his hospital bed, informing about his recovery.

Prithvi is currently recovering well in a Mumbai hospital. He had to be admitted as he was running high temperature but his RT-PCR test turned out to be negative.

Earlier on Sunday, DC players were put in isolation after a net bowler tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game against Chennai Super Kings.