Prisoners To Study At Jail In Odisha     

Bhubaneswar: In an unique idea, an initiative has been taken to educate prisoners at the jails in Odisha. As per model jail manual, it is the key responsibility of the prison superintendent and prison welfare officer to implement educational programmes in prisons.

The programme should consist of social, cultural, devotional and moral education subjects, should be carried out by teachers, said DG Prisons Santosh Kumar Upadhyay in a circular to all jail superintendents.

Moreover, Upadhyay directed to the superintendents to make it mandate this rule for all the prisoners. Following this, the authority has asked all its superintendents to connect with Department of Education, the National Institute of Open Schooling, open university and other approved academic institutions to obtain educational materials for inmates.