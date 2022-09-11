Prisoner Injured During Brawl With Jail Personnel In Rairakhol Sub-Jail

Rairakhol: A prisoner sustained injuries on his head following a brawl with the personnel of Rairakhol sub-jail in Sambalpur while being shifted to Bolangir jail on Sunday.

According to reports, three prisoners, accused of creating disturbances inside the jail premises, were being shifted to Bolangir jail on the orders of the court.

However, one prisoner Kartika Naik and two others resisted being shifted to another jail and took up a fight with the jail personnel. Following the brawl, prisoner Kartika sustained injuries on his head.

Reportedly, the three prisoners have been shifted from Rairakhol prison to Bolangir jail.