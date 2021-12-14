Prisoner Escapes From Baliguda Sub-Jail

Kandhamal: A convicted prisoner escaped from Baliguda Sub-Jail in Kandhamal district by cutting the grill on Monday.

The prisoner has been identified as Tukuna Mali from Kumbharigaon village under Brahmanigaon police station.

Reportedly, the rape and murder convict was in imprisonment in the sub-jail under high security, however, he managed to escape by cutting the grills of a window last night.

Subsequently, the jail authorities lodged a complaint in this regard in Baliguda police station. Baliguda police reached the spot immediately and launched an inquiry into the incident. A special team has been formed and raids are being conducted at various places to nab the prisoner.