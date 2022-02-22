Prisoner Dies In Jharpada Jail; Probe On

Bhubaneswar: A prisoner has suddenly died under mysterious circumstances at Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The prisoner has been identified as Pranakrushna Das from Akshyakandar Slum in Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, Das was arrested and shifted to Jharpada jail seven months in a ganja smuggling case. Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter.

Family members of Das have expressed their shock about his death as before two days, he had talked with them.