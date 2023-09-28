Principal Secy to PM reviews follow-up on G20 summit’s outcomes

New Delhi: Dr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM reviewed the follow-up on the outcome of G-20 Leaders Summit in a high level meeting of G-20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra and DEA Secretary Shri Ajay Seth.

Dr. Mishra said that G-20 Summit was not a one-time affair and the Indian Presidency has delivered solid outcomes which are being followed up and monitored closely. All concerned Ministries leading various Working Groups are being tasked to implement their sector-specific outcomes. A high-level monitoring group is also being set up

During the meeting, Dr. P.K. Mishra asked the officials to prepare for the G-20 Virtual Summit which was announced by the Prime Minister earlier.

The G-20 Secretariat, DEA, MEA all are working closely to deliver on the virtual G20.

Dr. Mishra, directed all Ministries to focus on the deliverables including those from the declaration and earlier ministerial/working group meetings. He also asked the Ministries to conduct webinars with stakeholders and involve state governments and think-tanks in this process.

Dr. Mishra also said that our support for the African Union in particular and the global south in general is something that we should continue in all our actions. He said that we need to prepare action plan for outreach to Africa Union.

It was informed that MEA is fully focused on the second Voice of Global South Summit, which is a topic very close to PM’s heart. Indian Presidency has phenomenal achievements in terms of support and its advocation for the global south in G20 agenda.