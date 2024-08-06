Principal Secretary Padhee Urges Staffs to Wear Handwoven Fabrics

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicraft has urged all departmental staff and district officials to don Odisha handwoven fabrics on August 7 and thereafter in celebration of National Handloom Day.

In a communique, Principal Secretary Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee has called upon officials and staff to sport Odisha handwoven attire at least once a week to endorse the state’s opulent handloom legacy.

National Handloom Day, marked on August 7, pays tribute to the 1905 Swadeshi Movement and recognizes the contributions of handloom weavers.

Padhee has encouraged to post photographs sporting Odisha handwoven textiles on social media to bolster local artisans.

The state administration is marking the occasion with a special discount on Odisha handwoven items from August 7 to 15, available at various outlets and online platforms such as Boyanika, Utkalika, Sambalpuri Bastralaya, and Amlan.