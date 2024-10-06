Puri: In a significant visit aimed at addressing the concerns of displaced street vendors, Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, visited Puri on Saturday to assess the progress of the rehabilitation efforts for street vendors evicted from Badadanda.

Padhee toured the vending zone currently under development near the Sri Setu area. During her assessment, she directed departmental officials to take necessary measures to ensure the project’s completion, with particular attention to the needs of the displaced vendors.

During the visit, Padhee was briefed on the status of the vending zone project by officials from the Puri Municipality, including the Additional District Magistrate Puri and other key personnel. Despite ongoing efforts, displaced vendors have expressed dissatisfaction over delays in their rehabilitation, a concern that Padhee acknowledged as pressing.

Following the site visit, Padhee held a meeting with District Collector Sidhartha Sankar Swain, SP Vinit Agrawal, Additional District Magistrate Kailash Chandra Naik, Executive Officer of the Puri Municipality Abhimanyu Nayak, and other concerned officers. The discussion focused on expediting the rehabilitation process and addressing the grievances of the affected shopkeepers, who have been awaiting proper resettlement.

The Principal Secretary’s visit highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring that the displaced street vendors are swiftly rehabilitated in a manner that supports their livelihoods and respects their rights. The development of dedicated vending zones is a key part of the government’s broader urban development and vendor welfare initiatives.

The visit also comes at a crucial time as discontent continues to rise among the displaced shopkeepers. The government is keen to resolve the issue promptly and equitably, ensuring that the affected communities are adequately supported. The Director of Municipal Administration Debasis Singh and Additional Secretary Binaya Kumar Dash accompanied Padhee during the visit.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related