Principal Quits After Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case Sparks Protest Across Nation

Kolkata: The principal of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata resigned today amid massive protests over the rape and murder of a 31-year doctor on campus late on Thursday. Dr Sandip Ghosh told the media that he “cannot take the humiliation” on social media and that “political statements are being made in his name”.

Dr Ghosh, who has been accused of victim blaming after the horrifying incident, has denied that he made any such remark. “Students are being provoked to ensure my removal. I want the accused to be punished. I am being defamed. I have not made such remarks,” he told the media this morning. “The girl who died was like my daughter. I am also a parent. As a parent, I am resigning,” he said.

The senior doctor told the media that he is an orthopaedic surgeon and can earn his livelihood. “Everyone thought Sandip Ghosh cannot resign. I am honest. After I took over, I cracked down on corruption. I have worked for the development of the hospital and in the interest of the patients,” he said.

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had targeted Dr Ghosh and demanded his suspension. “His misleading statements and carefree attitude in the aftermath of this tragic incident expose his indifference towards the victim,” Mr Adhikari said in a post on X.

“There is a fair chance that people close to him may have been involved and the Police are working hastily to wrap up the investigation so that they don’t get caught. His influence in the power circle is considerable,” the Leader of the Opposition added.

The 31-year-old doctor was found dead on Friday morning in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who frequented the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the crime. The incident has sparked nationwide protests by doctors.