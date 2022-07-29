Prince William’s Rumored Affair Is Back at the Top of Twitter News

London: The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumours that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton.

The anonymous Deuxmoi submission shares a “salacious” tale about a “British royal’s extramarital affair” that they claim is an “open secret in London and amongst the English aristo set.” The insider continued, “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love for pegging, which the wife is too old-fashioned to engage in.” They go on to say that “the wife doesn’t mind her [the affair partner] and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as they don’t become emotional, which was the case with the last woman” That tidbit seems to strike a chord with royal watchers everywhere, who are pointing their fingers at the Cambridges and their reported marital strife after William’s rumoured affair with Rose Hanbury.

Of course, this juicy tale only fired up Twitter, which had “#PrinceWilliamAffair” and “#PrinceofPegging” trending all day long on a global scale.

Again, nothing has been confirmed, and there’s no actual public evidence that William cheated on Kate, so these reports were shaky at best.