Prince Philip passes away at 99

London: Prince Philip has died at the age of 99. He was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. This was informed on royal family’s website on Friday morning.

The website said “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

He passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle, a statement said and added that further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

Prince Philip helped set a new course for the monarchy championing environmental causes, science and technology.

The intensely private prince will likely be remembered for his early endeavour to help modernize the royal family’s image during a time of great change for Britain and the world, especially at the outset of Elizabeth’s reign in 1952.