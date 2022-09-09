Prince Charles will rule as King Charles III with Camilla as Queen Consort

London: With Queen Elizabeth II’s sad passing, there was a lot of speculation to whether Prince Charles could take a different name as the next in line for the Crown. He made the decision to bear the name of King Charles III as he becomes the oldest person to become the ruler in British Monarchy history at the age of 73.

For many years, the topic of Camilla title once Charles became the king was one of the most controversial topics in the United Kingdom. The late Queen herself gave her blessing for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort, not the Queen. But why is this? Due to the old traditions in the Royal Family, King Charles III’s first wife was the late Princess Diana of Wales.

She would’ve been the Queen if she hadn’t tragically died in that car accident. Since Camilla is Charles’ second wife, this entire situation is frowned upon amongst the Royal family and in British society. Which is the main reason Camilla will have the title of Queen Consort during King Charles III’s reign.