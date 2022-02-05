Prime Volleyball League To Begin On Feb 5

New Delhi: The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is all set to kick-start on February 5. The first match will be played between Hyderabad Black Hawks and Kochi Blue Spikers.

A total of seven teams – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts- will compete in a round-robin format to make it to the Top 4.

The tournament will comprise 24 matches including 3 knock-out matches.

The competition will be held in a robust bio-bubble where all the safety measures for Covid-19 has been put in place.