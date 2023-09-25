Prime Video’s Gripping Medical Drama, Mumbai Diaries Returns with a New Season

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced season two of its critically acclaimed Medical Drama, Mumbai Diaries.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the 8-part Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Mumbai Diaries is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The second season will bring back the highly versatile ensemble star cast featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.