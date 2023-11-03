Aspirants S2
Prime Video’s Aspirants S2 has been topping the charts on IMDB with a rating of 9.2/10

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Video recently launched the much-awaited series Aspirants S2, winning the audience’s hearts for its honest portrayal of the world of competitive exams. Soon after its release, critics and viewers applauded the series for its in-depth characters, relatable storyline, and excellent performances by the actors. The five-episode drama is ticking all the boxes and driving chatter across multiple quarters. From growing up to growing apart, the series has managed to strike a chord with the viewers.

Aspirants S2 is becoming a fan’s favourite series day by day. The audience has been appreciating the content of this engaging drama. With a rating of 9.2/10, It’s currently the talk of the town for its content, grabbing the audience’s attention. The audience is also taking to their social media, sharing lots of love and appreciation.

 

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the engaging drama is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Buoyed by the success of the previous season, the series brings back the much-loved ensemble cast, including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey. This season follows the journey of its characters – Abhilash, Guri and Sandeep as they navigate life through love, career, ambition and dreams, with higher stakes and double the fun.

