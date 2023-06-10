Prime Video unveils video of wedding song “Yaar Di Shaadi” from upcoming series Jee Karda

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today dropped the first song from their upcoming Amazon Original series, Jee Karda. Titled ‘Yaar Di Shaadi’, the song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Mellow D and I P Singh who have also lent their voices to the up-beat song.

With its infectious beats and vibrant vibes, ‘Yaar Di Shaadi’ will have the audience dancing non-stop. This track will serve as the ultimate anthem to groove to during a friend’s baraat.

Directed by Arunima Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the series is co-written by Arunima Sharma, Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal.

Jee Karda features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in pivotal roles. Prime members across 240+ countries and territories will be able to stream the series starting June 15.