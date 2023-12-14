Prime Video unveils the trailer of ‘Dry Day’, streaming from December 22

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Dry Day features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch Dry Day in Hindi, along with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubs, starting December 22

Watch the trailer of Dry Day here:

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

India’s most loved entertainment destination unveiled the trailer of Amazon Original movie Dry Day today. It is a powerful and emotional story that delves into the complexities of addiction, love, and the extent of a man’s sacrifices for his family. Directed by Saurabh Shukla, and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the comedy drama features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 22. Dry Day is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year. Dry Day is a story of an imperfect hero who challenges societal conventions, rebelling against norms out of love for his unborn child. The trailer of this comedy-drama intricately explores the societal impact of alcoholism, presenting a thought-provoking narrative rooted in social relevance.

Speaking about the film, Director Saurabh Shukla said, “The movie is a social satire presented with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors with lots of drama and emotions. Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film, aiming to entertain and enlighten the audiences. It brings me immense joy to partner with streaming service Prime Video, Emmay Entertainment, and a talented bunch of actors, collectively breathing life into a compelling and beautiful narrative.”