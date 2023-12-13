Prime Video Unveils a Gripping Trailer of Upcoming Telugu Series Vyooham

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios and directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, Vyooham promises a rollercoaster of twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

India’s most loved entertainment destination, today released a gripping trailer of the upcoming Telugu series, Vyooham. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios and directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, the crime-thriller features Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead role with Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles. Vyooham will premiere on Prime Video in Telugu in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 14. Vyooham is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime membership in India at ₹1499/year offers savings, convenience, and entertainment, all bundled into a single membership.

The suspenseful trailer of the upcoming Telugu series, Vyooham showcases ACP Arjun Ramachandra, portrayed by Sai Sushanth Reddy, as he engages viewers in a relentless quest for justice. The plot unfolds from a seemingly simple hit-and-run involving a tragic loss for a pregnant couple into a compelling tapestry of intertwined lives. Tasked with tracking down a serial killer, a trained naxal, handling a suspended cop, and dismantling a terrorist organization, Arjun’s journey is intensified by the haunting echoes of his painful past. The trailer takes the audience through numerous twists and turns promising an immersive experience that transcends conventional crime-thrillers. Featuring a diverse cast and skillfully blending suspense, drama, and action, the series invites audiences into a labyrinth of mystery where each twist reveals a deeper layer of intrigue.