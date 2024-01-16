Prime Video To Premiere ‘Poacher’, Produced By QC Entertainment, On February 23

‘Poacher’ is executive produced by Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and marks QC’s first foray into television; The crime drama is created, written, and directed by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta.

A compelling investigative crime series that unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history,

the fast-paced eight-episode scripted series features a diverse and versatile cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles

Poacher will be available to stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, on February 23

Based on court documents and testimonials, Poacher is a fictional dramatisation of events that transpired in the dense forests of Kerala and the concrete jungle of Delhi. The series showcases the immense contributions made by Indian forest service officers, NGO workers from the Wildlife Trust of India, police constables, and good samaritans who risked their lives to investigate the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. To uphold the story’s authenticity, Poacher has been filmed in real-life settings in Kerala and New Delhi and unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick. Alan McAlex (Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures. Also from Delhi Crime are Director of Photography Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverley Mills.