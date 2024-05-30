Prime Video to Premiere B&B: Bujji & Bhairava, 2-episodes Riveting Animated Prelude to Kalki 2898 AD

After the spectacular launch of the fifth hero, Bujji, the first-ever life-sized futuristic vehicle in Indian cinema from the sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, the makers are set to give the audience an unprecedented introduction into the film’s world through a two-episode animated series, B&B: Bujji & Bhairava. Exclusively premiering on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 31 in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Spanish, the animated series features Prabhas’ character, Bhairava, and his best friend, the futuristic vehicle, Bujji.

The pioneering series is another milestone for one of the highly anticipated films of 2024, which will be released worldwide on June 27, making it the first Indian film to launch an animated prelude. Recreating his likeness in an animated form and lending his voice to his impressive character, Prabhas’ Bhairava and Bujji in the series give an unfiltered glimpse into the origins of their friendship, which evolves into an unbreakable bond. Creating an extraordinary visual spectacle complemented by an unparalleled audio experience, the brilliant animation uses cutting-edge technology to bring to life a captivating story of friendship and adventure.