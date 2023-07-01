Prime Video Launches the Music Album of Tamil Original Family-Drama, Sweet Kaaram Coffee Packed with 11 Melodious Tracks

Composed by Govind Vasantha, the music album comprises of six instrumental pieces and five original songs crooned by popular singers like Javed Ali, Aditya Rao, Kapil Kapilan, Keerthana Vaidyanathan, and Sathyaprakash among others

Starring Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy, and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman, the eight-episode Tamil series premieres on 6 July, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi

Link to Album: https://youtu.be/mdNLhGFyETU

MUMBAI, India—1 July, 2023—Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched the mesmerizing and soulful music album of the upcoming Original Tamil series, Sweet Kaaram Coffee, premiering on 6 July. Created by Reshma Ghatala, and produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt. Ltd., the heartwarming series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman; and stars Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy. Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to stream the series starting 6 July in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Sweet Kaaram Coffee is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee, a fervent family-drama beautifully showcases how three women from the same family, and of different generations embark on an unforgettable journey. What starts as an impulsive road trip to take a break from not only their daily lives but also the archaic expectations laden on them, along the way transforms into a passage to rediscover themselves and reignite their zest for life.

Govind Vasantha, the music director for the series created the album from the ground up with a mix of melodious, soothing, and resonating soundtracks that create a sense of emotional familiarity with the characters and their journey through the episodes. From a cheerful Cargaalamey to a hum-worthy Udna Hai Aise, every track complements the story in a way that will reverberate and surely stay with the audience until the very end.

Music Director, Govind Vasantha said, “When Reshma told me about composing music for a series, I was not very keen. But when I sat through the episode-by-episode narration of Sweet Kaaram Coffee, I was hooked to the story, the characters, and their journey, that as soon as I got home, I began working on the first iteration of the theme music. And that’s how I knew I wanted to be a part of this series.” He further added, “There are a lot of musical moments throughout the story, which are conveyed through montages, songs, background scores making the scene or sequence even more lively. We decided that the music for each of the three characters should be represented through individual instruments, for instance a violin for Kaveri (Madhoo), flute for Sundari (Lakshmi), and guitar for Niveditha (Santhy). Adopting a very different approach to compose music for this series, we landed up creating a complete album comprising of both lyrical and instrumental soundtracks, which was a thoroughly enjoyable experience for me. Theeravanam is my absolute favorite from all the songs I have composed in my career thus far.”

“Music plays an extremely crucial role in binding the audience to a story, and the characters they’re so keenly watching and following, especially in an emotional drama like Sweet Kaaram Coffee. I always believed that Govind Vasantha would be the best choice to conceive an album that at its core is a tribute to Indian music- especially the kind of music that we have grown up listening to in our homes. We have been guided in equal parts by our ears, hearts, and instincts,” added creator Reshma Ghatala.

The beautiful album boasts of a collection of five original songs and six instrumental pieces;

Sweet Karam Coffee –

1. Main Title (instrumental)

2. Cargaalamey – Singers: Sathyaprakash, Keerthana Vaidyanathan, Lyricist: Nixy

3.Minmini – Singer: Kapil Kapilan, Lyricist: Karthik Netha

4.Theeravanam – Singer: Kapil Kapilan, Lyricist: Nixy

5.Udna Hai Aise – Singer: Javed Ali, Lyricist: Anurag Mishra

6.Thirunaal – Singers: Aditya Rao, Kapil Kapilan, Keerthana Vaidyanathan, Lyricist: Nixy

7. Just a Mother (instrumental)

8. Vikram is here (instrumental)

9. Nivi’s Theme (instrumental)

10. Kaveri’s Theme (instrumental)

11. Sundari’s Theme (instrumental)

Sweet Kaaram Coffee’s music album is distributed by Think Music and is available on all major music streaming services globally.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a part of Prime Video’s Prime Day 2023 line-up that includes highly-anticipated original series and blockbuster movies across languages, some of which are already available on the service. Additionally, Prime members get ready to discover joy with big savings, great deals, blockbuster entertainment, new launches from top brands & small and medium businesses, FREE One-Day delivery on eligible items, and much more. Prime Day 2023 is on July 15 & 16.