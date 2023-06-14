Prime Video holds a star studded special screening of Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Jee Karda

Prime Video hosted an exquisite premiere for the highly anticipated Amazon Original series, Jee Karda. The ensemble of actors and crew walked the blue carpet in their most extravagant and vibrant outfits for the event, which was held ahead of the series’ global premiere.

Celebrity friends and distinguished guests from the film industry were present, showing their admiration and support for this beautiful tale about celebrating life, friendship, adulthood, and love.

The premiere was attended by the cast of the show, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka along with the director and co-writer Arunima Sharma, Abbas Dalal and producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Celebrities like Sanya Malhotra, Richa Chadda, Ali Fazal, Bhuvan Bam, Zakir Khan, Jannat Zubair, Kritika Kamra, Abhishek Banerjee, Asha Negi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Shweta Tripathi, Ayush Mehra, Aditya Seal, Anushka Sen and Vipin Sharma also attended the special premiere.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jee Karda is directed by Arunima Sharma and co-written with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. This romantic drama will premiere on 15th June exclusively on Prime Video.